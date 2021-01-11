Returns on Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Bank Accounts (JAN TO JUNE 2020)

KARACHI: Comparative table of returns being given banks on their Profit and Loss Sharing Investment Accounts and Term Deposits.

===================================================================================================================================== RETURNS ON PLS INVESTMENTS (JAN TO JUNE 2020) PERCENT) ===================================================================================================================================== BANKS NOTICE DEPOSIT Saving TERM DEPOSITS 7 to 29 30 days & Acct 1 Mth 2 Mths 3 Mths 6 Mths 1 Yr 2 Yrs 3 Yrs 4 Yrs 5 Yrs days above ===================================================================================================================================== First Women Bank 1.50 1.50 6.50 6.50 - 6.25 6.00 5.75 5.50 5.25 5.25 5.25 Habib Metro Bank 6.50 6.50 6.50 6.75 - 6.75 6.75 7.00 6.85 6.75 6.60 6.50 Habib Bank 6.50 6.50 6.50 6.25 - 5.95 5.77 5.85 7.35 5.04 - 5.44 ZTBL - - 6.50 - - 6.90 6.80 6.85 6.80 6.50 6.50 6.50 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOREIGN BANKS ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Deutsche Bank AG 4.49 - 6.50 12.07 10.96 12.58 - - - - - - =====================================================================================================================================

NOTE: *Rates to be read as upto

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021