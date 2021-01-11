ANL 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AVN 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.55%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
BYCO 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.94%)
DGKC 113.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
FCCL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFBL 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.62%)
FFL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.61%)
HASCOL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (13.45%)
JSCL 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.26%)
KAPCO 37.48 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.4%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.7%)
PAEL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
POWER 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.73%)
PPL 98.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.09%)
PTC 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.71%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (12.73%)
SNGP 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
TRG 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.77%)
UNITY 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.69%)
BR100 4,849 Increased By ▲ 12.99 (0.27%)
BR30 24,365 Increased By ▲ 158.27 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,753 Increased By ▲ 98.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 19,165 Increased By ▲ 41.57 (0.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Broiler: is the reversal permanent?

BR Research 11 Jan 2021

Beginning mid-December, broiler prices across country have marked a major inflection point, declining by more than one-third in major centres such as Karachi and Lahore, and over a quarter nationally. Is the reversal permanent?

Regular readers will recall that prices of poultry value chain products have been on a rollercoaster ride throughout of 2020, initially led by demand side volatility during the first phase of lockdown and exacerbated by a sharp increase in commodity prices of key inputs such as soybean and maize in the latter half of calendar year. Now that prices have begun to reverse direction, is the U-turn buoyed by fundamentals?

But let’s first examine whether the reversal in poultry products is broad based? Geographically, the answer appears to be yes, as broiler prices have come down across all provinces and regions tracked by weekly SPI of PBS. More importantly, the decline in prices is now backed by the most key indicator of the value chain, the prices of Day-Old Chicks (DOCs).

After climbing to a never-before-seen Rs 65 per unit, DOC prices have fallen to levels last seen in September 2020, when the lockdown was eased after first Covid wave took a downward turn. Back then, DOC prices begin to increase sharply as commercial demand began to mark resurgence, especially after the country left behind the red meat season of Eid ul Adha (July – August).

But DOC prices are yet to enter the long-term average range of late teens and mid-twenties, meaning that the decline is not sharp enough to claim with certainty that supply, and demand have already reached equilibrium.

Moreover, the upsurge in input prices – of which, soybean and maize constitute 90 percent cost of poultry feed – continues unabated. On the other hand, forecast of domestic maize output in the upcoming season is also marred with uncertainty, as wheat has once again become the first choice for winter crop among farmers attracted by improved support prices, shortfall in past season, and subsidy on inputs.

But most importantly, price of farm eggs continues to mark a double century in several towns and cities tracked by PBS, keeping layer out of reach of many across the country. In fact, as broiler prices have reversed, dozen farm eggs are trading at a premium over kilogram of broiler, with the differential fast increasing.

Read together, the indicators show that it may be too early to call it a day on poultry price spiral. Follow this space later this week for an insight into possible interventions that can be made to make chicken affordable again.

Broiler: is the reversal permanent?

Afghan delegation led by Karim Khalili to arrive in Islamabad today on three-day visit

Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising US yields dent rally

Biden to receive second Covid vaccine dose Monday

Divers search Indonesian plane wreckage for black boxes

PM derives satisfaction from taxation efforts

JPMorgan halts all political donations after US Capitol attack

Pompeo says US designating Yemen's Huthis a terrorist group

Major breakdown: Govt says it was technical fault

Corrigendum

7 CPGCL officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters