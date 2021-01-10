ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
Country plunges into darkness

Mushtaq Ghumman 10 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Almost all of Pakistan was plunged into darkness around 11:50pm last night after an attack by Baloch insurgents on transmission lines near Naseerabad in Balochistan. The attack caused nearly the entire national grid to trip, shutting down electricity supply to over 80% of the country. The transmission tower blown up was near Notal, a town in Naseerabad district, confirmed Sharbat Umrani, the head of the local police station. The damage to the 220 kilovolt-Amperes (kVA) transmission lines between Sibi and Quetta caused a backward surge of power to the Guddu power plant in Sindh, which in turn caused a cascading effect on the entire national grid, sources told Business Recorder.

According to a spokesperson for Power Division, there was a blackout across the country due to a sudden drop in frequency from 50 to zero in the transmission system.

NTDC teams are trying to find out the reasons behind blackout.

The Spokesperson further stated that efforts are afoot to start Tarbella power house. Minister for Energy is personally monitoring the electricity restoration efforts.

According to initial reports, fault occurred in Guddu at 11:41pm due to which tripping was witnessed in high transmission which subsequently dropped frequency from 50 to zero within one second. The spokesperson said power plants were shut down due to sudden drop in frequency.

