BR Research
Italy court dismisses Iliad's request to scrap Fastweb-Wind Tre 5G deal
- Iliad, Italy's fourth-largest mobile phone player, filed a complaint a year ago, saying the deal - which received the green light by both the industry minister.
- The court argued Iliad did not have the right to ask the annulment of a commercial agreement between two private companies.
08 Jan 2021
MILAN: An Italian regional court has dismissed a request by French telecoms and media group Iliad to cancel a 5G network-sharing agreement between rival Italian phone carriers Fastweb and Wind Tre, a court document showed on Friday.
Iliad, Italy's fourth-largest mobile phone player, filed a complaint a year ago, saying the deal - which received the green light by both the industry minister and the national communications watchdog - would restrict competition.
The court argued Iliad did not have the right to ask the annulment of a commercial agreement between two private companies and that its request was inadmissible, the document showed.
Mach massacre: PM says he will visit Quetta once Hazara protesters bury the deceased
Italy court dismisses Iliad's request to scrap Fastweb-Wind Tre 5G deal
Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR
Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens
Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report
Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit
Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation
Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts
Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours
‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort
Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec
Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff
Read more stories
Comments