BR Research
Chile says consumer prices rose 0.3pc in December
- Inflation registered an increase in the 12 months to December of 3.0%, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said.
- In its December Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), the agency estimated that inflation would reach 2.8% in 2020.
08 Jan 2021
SANTIAGO: Chile's consumer prices rose 0.3% in December, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, due to an increase in clothing, footwear and home maintenance costs.
Inflation registered an increase in the 12 months to December of 3.0%, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said, within the central bank's 2 to 4% target range. In its December Monetary Policy Report (IPoM), the agency estimated that inflation would reach 2.8% in 2020.
Mach massacre: PM says he will visit Quetta once Hazara protesters bury the deceased
Chile says consumer prices rose 0.3pc in December
Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR
Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens
Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report
Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit
Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation
Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts
Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours
‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort
Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec
Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff
Read more stories
Comments