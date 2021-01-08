ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,854 Increased By ▲ 47.96 (1%)
BR30 24,369 Increased By ▲ 271.34 (1.13%)
KSE100 45,824 Increased By ▲ 479.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,206 Increased By ▲ 197.94 (1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mach massacre: PM says he will visit Quetta if the protesters bury the victims

  • He said you do not blackmail the prime minister of any country like this.
  • The PM said he will visit Quetta today if the Hazara community buries the victims.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 08 Jan 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he will only visit the Hazara community in Quetta if they bury the victims of the Mach massacre.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the Special Technology Zones Authority in Islamabad, the PM said that he stands with the Hazara community. He urged the protesters to bury the victims, adding that they should not blackmail the PM and set a condition like this.

He said when the government had assured the protesters that they will be compensated, then why were they demanding that he visits them first and then they will bury their victims. "You do not blackmail the prime minister of any country like this...anyone will blackmail the prime minister then," the PM said.

He asked the community to first bury the victims, and then he will visit them. "I am using this platform to say that if you bury the victims today, I will go to Quetta today to meet the families of the deceased."

The Hazara community has been protesting since Sunday in Quetta that they will not bury the victims unless the PM visits them. They have been demanding the ouster of the provincial government and a judicial probe into the incident.

Speaking about the launch of Special Technology Zones Authority, the PM said the step is aimed at giving incentives to the IT sector to bolster its growth. This will provide immense job opportunities to the youth and boost the country's IT related exports, the PM said.

The premier said our expatriate Pakistanis including those in the United States can benefit from the incentives being offered to the IT companies. He expressed confidence that the establishment of technology zones will attract foreign investment.

Quetta PM Imran Khan Islamic State Hazara community coal miners Special Technology Zones Authority protesters Hazara massacre

Mach massacre: PM says he will visit Quetta if the protesters bury the victims

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters