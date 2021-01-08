ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
Jan 08, 2021
HBL Asset Management Ltd rating upgraded to AM2++

Updated 08 Jan 2021

KARACHI: VIS Credit Rating Company has upgraded the Management Quality Rating (MQR) of HBL Asset Management Limited (HBL AMC) from 'AM2+' (AM-Two Plus) to 'AM2++' (AM-Two Plus Plus). Outlook on the assigned rating is 'stable'. The upgrade in rating reflects the exhibited improvement in market position and fund performance.

It also factors in a diverse product portfolio, adequate overall control, compliance and risk management framework, together with a well-structured investment process having a strong focus on research based decision making. The rating also takes into account the performance of HBL AMC's two largest income funds which fell in the top quartile as well as equity funds that witnessed significant improvement in the year.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

