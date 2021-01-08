Blood of people in Pakistan is cheap: Bilawal

QUETTA: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that we are now dwelling in a Pakistan where everything has become expensive, only thing which is cheap is the blood of the people, adding that a state that cannot protect life has no right to be called a state.

Addressing the protesters after participating in a protest sit-in in Quetta against the senseless killings of 11 coal-mine workers belonging to the Hazara community by terrorists, the PPP Chairman said that his Party had extended full support to the protesters.

"Whole Pakistan shares your grief and stands by you. This is an unfortunate time that Pakistan has become a country where martyrs and corpses have also to protest for justice," he said adding that gas, electricity and even food have become more expensive here, but the blood of the people, including the poor, labourers, political activists, police officers and the legal community, is cheap.

The PPP Chairman said that the people of Hazara community have endured lots of injustices, more than two thousand people of their community have been martyred, but not a single person has received justice. "How is it fair that you are a labourer, a student, or a traveller, then you are killed by looking at your identity card," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he appealed to the state to give justice to the most patriotic people of the country. "I am not demanding justice for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto or Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. I demand justice for the poor workers," he added.

The PPP Chairman said that the state had promised that the National Action Plan (NAP) would be implemented, adding that the state had promised to the children of APS that terrorism would be completely eradicated from the country. "But sadly, the backbone of terrorism has not yet been broken. We don't want to hear that this is a foreign conspiracy and it is behind it. If such foreign conspiracy succeeds, it is your failure," he added. "Unless the state assures the citizens that their lives are safe, the security of the country and the federation will remain in jeopardy," he warned.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, PPP Balochistan leaders Ali Maddad Jattak, Iqbal Shah and others accompanied the Party Chairman.-PR

