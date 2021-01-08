BOP, AIM sign MoU under Kamyab Jawan Scheme

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) and Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance (AIM) signed a MoU to provide financing to applicants referred by Akhuwat under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Entrepreneurship Scheme.

The ceremony was held at the Bank's Head Office and the MoU was signed by Zafar Masud, President/CEO, BOP and Dr Muhammad Amjad Saqib, Founder & CEO, AIM in the presence of Usman Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and senior officials of the bank including Asif Riaz, Group Head Retail & Priority Sectors Lending and Ghulam Ali Khokhar, Head Government Initiatives Division.

Under the collaboration, subsidized loans shall be extended to small business owners having satisfactory track record with Akhuwat and increasing funding requirement.-PR

