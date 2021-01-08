Forex reserves increase by $258m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by $258 million to stood at $20.512 billion end of the last week.

During the week ended Dec 31, 2020, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) foreign exchange reserves surged by $261 million to $ 13.412 billion supported by arrival of the government of Pakistan official inflows. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.1 billion, declined by $3 million in a week.

