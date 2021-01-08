ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
KPRA begins implementing RIMS in restaurants

Recorder Report 08 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: In a step towards transparency, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has started implementing Restaurants Invoice Monitoring System (RIMS) in eateries across the province.

The computer-based system "RIMS" enables the KPRA to get access to real time data of a restaurant sales and tax collection thus ensuring complete transparency in tax collected by the restaurant from the consumers.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, by the Authority, KPRA has started integration of the RIMS with the restaurants across the province and initially three restaurants of Kohat, Nowshera and Abbottabad have installed the system and started working.

Notices to restaurants across the province have been served by the Authority where they have been directed to integrate their systems with KPRA. KPRA IT teams are visiting Restaurants in different cities for integrating their system with RIMS of KPRA and where there is no system, the IT team can install a program for them which will be connected with KPRA and the restaurant can also use it as its point of sale (POS). The system needs a computer, a printer and internet for getting operational.

The KPRA only get access to sales and tax collected at each invoice and as a rebate, the KPRA has reduced Sales Tax on Services rates from 8 percent to only 5 percent for restaurants having RIMS installed and operational.

