NA panel defers four bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday deferred all the four bills - three private member bills and a government bill - till next meeting while Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan assured the committee of federal government's full support in the legislative process.

The committee met under the chair of Mujahid Ali from the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

At the meeting, the NA panel reviewed The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020, a government bill moved by Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 104), moved by Riaz Fatyana, The Election (Amendment) Bill, 2020, moved by Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, and The Biometric Electoral Voting Bill, 2020, moved by Muhammad Aslam Khan.

The committee discussed the 'pros and cons' of these bills and decided that these bills "may not be passed in haste to avoid overlapping in the existing legislation and to avoid the complication of their implementation as well."

The committee then deferred all these bills till its next meeting for further review.

Parliamentary Affairs State Minister Ali Mohammad Khan gave a detailed briefing to the committee on the proposed legislation on different issues and assured the committee to extend full cooperation from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to facilitate the working of the committee regarding legislation and related issues.

The minister also assured to provide the committee the related briefs at least three days before the committee meetings for "advance study of the members in order to make them more meaningful."

The committee strongly condemned the incident of Muchh, Balochistan, and terrorists' attacks on Pakistan Army soldiers in the recent days.

The committee members prayed for the martyrs.

Jawad Hussain, Rukhsana Naveed, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Zill-e-Huma, Fouzia Behram, Chaudhary Mehmood Bashir Virk, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Shams-un-Nisa, Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Riaz Fatyana, Muhammad Aslam Khan, and representatives of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) attended the meeting.

