ANL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-4.02%)
ASC 16.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.9%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
DGKC 113.42 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
EPCL 49.84 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.78%)
FCCL 21.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.86%)
HASCOL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
HUBC 86.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (5.99%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.47%)
MLCF 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.71%)
PAEL 42.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
PIBTL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
POWER 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.75%)
PPL 100.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.22%)
PRL 25.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
PTC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.06%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.88%)
SNGP 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
TRG 89.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
UNITY 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA panel defers four bills

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated 08 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Thursday deferred all the four bills - three private member bills and a government bill - till next meeting while Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan assured the committee of federal government's full support in the legislative process.

The committee met under the chair of Mujahid Ali from the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

At the meeting, the NA panel reviewed The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020, a government bill moved by Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 104), moved by Riaz Fatyana, The Election (Amendment) Bill, 2020, moved by Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, and The Biometric Electoral Voting Bill, 2020, moved by Muhammad Aslam Khan.

The committee discussed the 'pros and cons' of these bills and decided that these bills "may not be passed in haste to avoid overlapping in the existing legislation and to avoid the complication of their implementation as well."

The committee then deferred all these bills till its next meeting for further review.

Parliamentary Affairs State Minister Ali Mohammad Khan gave a detailed briefing to the committee on the proposed legislation on different issues and assured the committee to extend full cooperation from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs to facilitate the working of the committee regarding legislation and related issues.

The minister also assured to provide the committee the related briefs at least three days before the committee meetings for "advance study of the members in order to make them more meaningful."

The committee strongly condemned the incident of Muchh, Balochistan, and terrorists' attacks on Pakistan Army soldiers in the recent days.

The committee members prayed for the martyrs.

Jawad Hussain, Rukhsana Naveed, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Zill-e-Huma, Fouzia Behram, Chaudhary Mehmood Bashir Virk, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Shams-un-Nisa, Abdul Akbar Chitrali, Riaz Fatyana, Muhammad Aslam Khan, and representatives of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NA panel defers four bills

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.