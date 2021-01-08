Markets
Bullion Rates
Updated 08 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Thursday (January 7, 2020).
==================================
In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees
==================================
KARACHI
----------------------------------
Gold Tezabi 24 CT 98851.00
Silver Tezabi 1200.27
----------------------------------
HYDERABAD
----------------------------------
Gold 24 CT 98680.00
Gold 22 CT 90450.00
Silver 1150.00
==================================
