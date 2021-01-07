ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan stocks down

Reuters 07 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Japanese stocks ended lower on Wednesday amid uncertainty about the results of US Senate runoff elections in Georgia, while sentiment was also dented by a likely announcement of a state of emergency in Tokyo and surrounding cities later this week.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.38% to 27,055.94 after gaining as much as 0.17%. The broader Topix rose 0.28% to 1,796.18.

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Sony Corp, down 2.27%, followed by Keyence Corp, losing 2.09%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, up 4.04%, followed by Mizuho Financial Group Inc, gaining 3.09%.

There were 161 advancers on the Nikkei index against 60 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.04 billion, compared to the average of 1.18 billion in the past 30 days.

Japan stocks

Japan stocks down

ECC moves to help industries get cheap raw material

Jewellers, accountants, developers/builders: Certain officials empowered to monitor and document

FBR estimates Rs1trn revenue loss

Rising pension spending: SBP calls for systemic reforms

Alibaba plans $5bn bond amid regulatory scrutiny

Ogra opposes proposal to grant flare gas-based CNG licences

GSA with SSGCL: KE team in Islamabad

Base tariffs of Discos: Govt in a catch-22 situation

Karachi: Several roads blocked as protests continue for 2nd day

‘Please bury your loved ones,’ PM asks Hazara protesters

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.