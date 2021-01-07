THE RUPEE: Slight gains vs $

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR slightly strengthened against USD in both inter-bank and open markets. In Asian currency markets, US dollar experienced some selling pressure as traders waited for outcome of Senate election in Georgia. PKR however continued to fall against Euro in open market. It also fell against AED while remaining unchanged against SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.25 and 160.35 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for buying and gained 5 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.20 and 160.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 195.50 and 197 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.65 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.40 and 42.60 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 160.20 Open Offer Rs 160.40 ========================

======================== Bid Rate Rs 160.25 Offer Rate Rs 160.35 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it lost its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand as it firmly closed at its opening rate for buying at Rs 160.20 whereas it gained 20 paisas for selling and ended at Rs 161.20 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 161.00.

Moreover, the rupee failed to sustain its day earlier recoveries as it declined its worth against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Tuesday's closing of Rs 216.60 and Rs 218.00 to Rs 217.20 and Rs 218.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 30 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.90 (buying) and Rs161(selling) against the last rate of Rs160.60 (buying) and Rs160.70 (selling).

It closed at Rs160.90 (buying) and Rs161 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs116,200 (selling) and Rs116,000 (buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021