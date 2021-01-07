ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,787 Increased By ▲ 57.86 (1.22%)
BR30 24,285 Increased By ▲ 305.36 (1.27%)
KSE100 45,153 Increased By ▲ 502.99 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,922 Increased By ▲ 212.97 (1.14%)
THE RUPEE: Slight gains vs $

BR Research 07 Jan 2021

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR slightly strengthened against USD in both inter-bank and open markets. In Asian currency markets, US dollar experienced some selling pressure as traders waited for outcome of Senate election in Georgia. PKR however continued to fall against Euro in open market. It also fell against AED while remaining unchanged against SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.25 and 160.35 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for buying and gained 5 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.20 and 160.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 195.50 and 197 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.65 and 43.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.40 and 42.60 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.20
Open Offer     Rs 160.40
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.25
Offer Rate     Rs 160.35
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it lost its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback did not witness any change in its demand as it firmly closed at its opening rate for buying at Rs 160.20 whereas it gained 20 paisas for selling and ended at Rs 161.20 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 161.00.

Moreover, the rupee failed to sustain its day earlier recoveries as it declined its worth against the pound sterling. Consequently, the pound's buying and selling rates rose from Tuesday's closing of Rs 216.60 and Rs 218.00 to Rs 217.20 and Rs 218.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 30 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.90 (buying) and Rs161(selling) against the last rate of Rs160.60 (buying) and Rs160.70 (selling).

It closed at Rs160.90 (buying) and Rs161 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs116,200 (selling) and Rs116,000 (buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

