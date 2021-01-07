Use of seminaries' students for PDM rallies highly reprehensible: CM aide

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash on Wednesday said use of seminaries' students for political rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was highly condemnable.

In a statement, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman now bringing seminaries’ students for PDM rallies after being rejected by the people for inciting violence and chaos.

“It is unfortunate that PDM was using seminaries’ students for political purpose”, he added.

The CM aide said, failed rallies of PDM in various cities had exposed them as people had rejected narrative of the opposition parties.

Kamran Bangash said, PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman should first listen to his own senior party members, who were openly criticizing JUI-F chief's role and stance from the platform of PDM.

Terming the PDM as non-organized movement, Special Assistant to CM said that leadership of PDM was unnerved and perplexed as their movement lack both proper planning and strategy and nothing to do with issues of people.