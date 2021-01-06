World
Indonesia to impose more targeted restrictions to fight COVID-19
- The chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said some of the measures include changes to opening hours for malls and limited capacity at restaurants and places of worship.
06 Jan 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia will impose two weeks of increased coronavirus restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java from Jan. 11, including the resort island of Bali, to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates, a minister said on Wednesday.
The chief economic minister, Airlangga Hartarto, said some of the measures include changes to opening hours for malls and limited capacity at restaurants and places of worship.
US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat
Indonesia to impose more targeted restrictions to fight COVID-19
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins
UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange
'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in
1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk
Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift
Read more stories
Comments