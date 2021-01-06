World
Italy considering extending COVID-19 emergency until July 31
- "The hypothesis, more than concrete is confirmed in the government, is a renewal for another 6 months", the daily said, without citing sources.
06 Jan 2021
MILANO: Italy is considering extending until July 31 this year its state of emergency over the COVID-19 crisis, Il Messaggeroa national newspaper said on Wednesday.
The emergency, set to expire at the end of January, gives the government greater powers, allowing officials to more easily bypass the bureaucracy that stifles decision-making in Italy.
"The hypothesis, more than concrete is confirmed in the government, is a renewal for another 6 months", the daily said, without citing sources.
US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat
Italy considering extending COVID-19 emergency until July 31
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins
UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange
'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in
1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk
Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift
Read more stories
Comments