ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,757 Increased By ▲ 27.7 (0.59%)
BR30 24,067 Increased By ▲ 87.74 (0.37%)
KSE100 44,932 Increased By ▲ 281.34 (0.63%)
KSE30 18,823 Increased By ▲ 113.85 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat

  • Raphael Warnock secured 2,220,300 votes while his contender Kelly Loeffler bagged 2,173,749 votes
  • The two run-off elections were triggered after none of the candidates earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the November 3 general election
  • The win will prove pivotal for Biden’s presidency as his party would control the Senate along with the House of Representatives, giving him more leeway to implement his legislative agenda
Fahad Zulfikar 06 Jan 2021

(Karachi) US President-elect Joe Biden's Democrat party candidate Raphael Warnock defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler to win Georgia State seat after a nail-biting ballot count, New York Times reported on Wednesday.  

As per details, Raphael Warnock secured 2,220,300 votes while his contender Kelly Loeffler bagged 2,173,749 votes. Warnock is the first black American to win a Senate seat in Georgia.

The elections were held on two Georgia state seats as Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue had a neck and neck competition with Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. Democrats need to win both contests to take the Senate.

More than three million votes - about 40 percent of the state's registered voters - were cast before Tuesday. Early voting was a key benefit for Biden in November's White House election.

Earlier, Warnock had 50.5 percent of the vote with a lead of roughly 40,000 over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, giving him a commanding edge in one of two Senate elections.

In the other Georgia Senate race, Republican incumbent David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff were virtually neck and neck, with the latter leading by about 3,600 votes.

The two run-off elections were triggered after none of the candidates earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the November 3 general election.

The win will prove pivotal for Biden’s presidency as his party would control the Senate along with the House of Representatives, giving him more leeway to implement his legislative agenda.

Republicans Democrats Joe Biden's Democrat party US Senate elections nail biting ballot count two Georgia state seats legislative agenda

US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters