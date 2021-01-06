Business & Finance
German economy can get through long virus lockdown
- We can hold out for a long time," Scholz told ZDF television.
06 Jan 2021
BERLIN: Europe's biggest economy can hold out through a coronavirus shutdown for a long time, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding he expected lower levels of government debt than after the financial crisis of 2008.
"We can hold out for a long time," Scholz told ZDF television. "Budget legislators in the German parliament have authorised us to provide the aid that is needed," he said.
US Senate Election: Democrat Warnock defeats Republican candidate Leoffler to win Georgia seat
German economy can get through long virus lockdown
Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high
Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins
UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange
'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in
1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk
Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift
Read more stories
Comments