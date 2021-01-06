ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
Sports

Ibiza dump Celta Vigo out of Copa del Rey, Sevilla ease through

  • Villarreal, sitting fourth in La Liga, also cruised past third-tier Zamora, winning 4-1 with Colombian striker Carlos Bacca scoring his first domestic goal of the season.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

MADRID: Third-tier outfit Ibiza claimed a dramatic 5-2 win over Celta Vigo on Tuesday to reach the last 32 of the Copa del Rey for the second straight year, while Sevilla saw off Linares.

Ibiza were only formed in 2015 and lost 2-1 in the third round of Spain's domestic Cup competition last season to Barcelona, having led with less than 20 minutes to play.

They made no mistake in dumping out top-flight opposition this time around, racing into a 3-0 half-time lead over Celta, helped by two goals from Sergio Castel.

The island club moved further in front just after the hour through Manu Molina's penalty, but the visitors showed their La Liga class as they launched a comeback.

Santi Mina and Scottish midfielder Jordan Holsgrove scored in the final 12 minutes.

But Mina missed the chance to make it 4-3 from the penalty spot in the first minute of injury time and Ibiza netted again through Angel Rodado shortly afterwards.

Europa League holders Sevilla had little trouble in beating third-division Linares 2-0.

Villarreal, sitting fourth in La Liga, also cruised past third-tier Zamora, winning 4-1 with Colombian striker Carlos Bacca scoring his first domestic goal of the season.

Top-flight Getafe also bowed out to a third-tier side, losing 1-0 at Cordoba, who were in La Liga as recently as 2015.

Real Valladolid escaped a similar fate, as Oscar Plano scored an extra-time winner in a 3-2 success at Marbella.

Copa del Rey Celta Manu Molina's penalty Jordan Holsgrove Santi Mina

