ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,759 Increased By ▲ 29.74 (0.63%)
BR30 24,079 Increased By ▲ 99.94 (0.42%)
KSE100 44,918 Increased By ▲ 267.82 (0.6%)
KSE30 18,817 Increased By ▲ 108.02 (0.58%)
Solskjaer hits back at Klopp over penalty jibes

  • "I can't talk on behalf of other managers, why they say things like this," Solskjaer said.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

LONDON: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday hit back at Jurgen Klopp's jibes about Manchester United's penalty record as the Old Trafford boss claimed Premier League managers are trying to influence referees.

Liverpool boss Klopp highlighted the large number of penalties given to United since Solskjaer took charge in a rant that following the champions not getting a spot-kick in Monday's defeat at Southampton.

Klopp claimed United have had more spot-kicks in two years under Solskjaer than Liverpool have in his entire five-and-a-half year reign.

United have been awarded six league penalties this season compared to the five won by Klopp's men.

They have been given 42 in all competitions since Solskjaer took over in December 2018 compared to Liverpool's 19 in the same period. Liverpool have had 46 penalties since Klopp arrived on Merseyside in 2015.

Klopp's comments touched a nerve with Solskjaer, whose second-placed team are due to play leaders Liverpool in a crucial clash in the Premier League title race on January 17.

When Klopp's remarks were put to Solskjaer ahead of United's League Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Wednesday, he said: "And that's a fact, probably.

"That's probably going to be my answer, that's a fact that we've got more than them.

"I don't know how many penalties they've had. I don't count how many penalties they have.

"So, if they want to spend time on worrying about when we get fouled in the box then I don't spend time on that."

Solskjaer's use of the word 'facts' recalled former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez's infamous rant at then United manager Alex Ferguson in 2009.

But Solskjaer was just as frustrated with the comments of other Premier League bosses, after both Tottenham's Jose Mourinho and Chelsea's Frank Lampard referenced United's good fortune with penalties.

Solskjaer believes United pointed to last season's FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea, suggesting Lampard had an impact on decisions in that game when Kurt Zouma's challenge on Anthony Martial was not deemed worthy of a spot-kick.

"I can't talk on behalf of other managers, why they say things like this," Solskjaer said.

"Obviously I felt it worked last year in the semi in the FA Cup because Frank spoke about it and we had a nailed-on penalty that we should have had that we didn't get, so maybe it's a way of influencing referees. I don't know.

"But I don't worry about that. You know when they foul our players I think it is a penalty, it's just when it's inside the box."

Jose Mourinho Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester City Liverpool boss Klopp

