ANL 30.56 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.69%)
ASC 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.49%)
ASL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.26%)
AVN 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
BYCO 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (7.95%)
DGKC 111.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.49 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.94%)
FCCL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.47%)
FFBL 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
FFL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.2%)
HASCOL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.54%)
HUBC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.44%)
JSCL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.54%)
KAPCO 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.81%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.33 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.91%)
PRL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.54%)
PTC 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.86%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.63%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.37%)
UNITY 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.95%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.34%)
BR100 4,764 Increased By ▲ 34.95 (0.74%)
BR30 24,107 Increased By ▲ 127.71 (0.53%)
KSE100 44,960 Increased By ▲ 309.11 (0.69%)
KSE30 18,844 Increased By ▲ 134.81 (0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo shares open lower ahead of state of emergency

  • Officials have said the measure will be "focused" and "limited" and reports suggest it will last about a month.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as the Japanese government prepared to issue a fresh state of emergency to fight the surging coronavirus, with players also eyeing elections in the US state of Georgia.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.13 percent, or 35.46 points, to 27,123.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged down 0.03 percent, or 0.56 points to 1,790.66.

Overnight gains on Wall Street were encouraging, but the yen's strength continued to weigh on the Tokyo market, analysts said.

The Japanese currency stood at 102.61 yen in Tokyo, against 102.72 yen overnight in New York.

"The market may try to use the momentum from the US market and attempt to regain ground that was lost earlier, but the continued strength of the yen is a cause for concern," Okasan Online Securities said.

"With the US elections, and ahead of a state of emergency (in part of Japan), investors may become inclined to take a wait-and-see attitude," the brokerage said, expecting the market to spend the day without a clear sense of direction.

Polls closed for the US Senate runoff elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress as trading began in Tokyo.

Last-minute surges in polls by the Republican candidates lifted Wall Street, as their victories would mean higher hurdles for policy moves by the next Democratic administration, including possible tax hikes and tougher industry regulations, analysts said.

Meanwhile, eyes in Tokyo are on the government as it prepares to declare a state of emergency on Thursday that will focus largely on bars and restaurants in the greater Tokyo region to fight the fast spread of coronavirus infections.

Officials have said the measure will be "focused" and "limited" and reports suggest it will last about a month.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group added 1.22 percent to 8,118 yen. Toyota rose 0.45 percent to 7,847 yen.

Some high-tech issues suffered. Advantest, the world's top builder of semiconductor testing tools, fell 1.98 percent to 7,940 yen. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, fell 1.00 percent to 38,490.

Sony dipped 0.19 percent to 10,550 yen.

Coronavirus Yen Tokyo stocks Nikkei Tokyo

Tokyo shares open lower ahead of state of emergency

Bitcoin breaks above $35,000 to touch new high

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1714 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters