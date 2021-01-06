ANL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.91%)
Dodgers legend Lasorda home after lengthy hospital stay

  • It was the team's first World Series title since Lasorda guided them to the crown in 1988, adding a second title to the one earned under his leadership in 1981.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

LOS ANGELES: Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been discharged from hospital and is "resting comfortably" at home, the Major League Baseball club said Tuesday.

Lasorda, 93, was hospitalized near his home in Orange County, California, and placed in intensive care in early November for an undisclosed illness.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers' World Series-clinching victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas, on October 27.

It was the team's first World Series title since Lasorda guided them to the crown in 1988, adding a second title to the one earned under his leadership in 1981.

Lasorda has been a regular presence at Dodger Stadium since he retired as manager in 1996, roughly a month after suffering a heart attack in June of that year.

Four years later, Lasorda emerged from retirement to lead the US baseball team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, where the United States defeated Cuba to win the gold medal.

Lasorda remains the only man to manage both World Series and Olympic baseball champions.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda World Series clinching victory Dodger Stadium Baseball

