ANL 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.85%)
ASC 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.61%)
ASL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.77%)
AVN 90.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.97%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
BYCO 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.25%)
DGKC 111.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
EPCL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
FCCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.19%)
HASCOL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HUBC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.44%)
JSCL 29.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.07%)
KAPCO 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
KEL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 43.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
PAEL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
POWER 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
PPL 100.40 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.98%)
PRL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (6.27%)
PTC 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.33%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
SNGP 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.71%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 31.62 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.67%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.82%)
BR100 4,768 Increased By ▲ 38.83 (0.82%)
BR30 24,183 Increased By ▲ 203.95 (0.85%)
KSE100 44,981 Increased By ▲ 330.53 (0.74%)
KSE30 18,858 Increased By ▲ 149.4 (0.8%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syria's regime auctions off land of the displaced

  • Their latest offensive in early 2020 forced nearly a million people out of their homes, according to the United Nations.
AFP 06 Jan 2021

BEIRUT: Many Syrians forced from their homes by their country's brutal, decade-old war are now shocked to discover that their family farms have been taken over by regime loyalists and cronies.

Rights groups and legal experts say local authorities in parts of northwest Syria recaptured by government forces have staged auctions to effectively "confiscate" fertile land and punish opponents.

One refugee, 30-year-old Salman, said he always knew it would be difficult to return to the family plot in Idlib province he abandoned during an offensive a year ago by President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

But whatever hopes he still had to return one day were all but crushed when he learnt the rights to cultivate the land had been sold off to a complete stranger.

"What right does someone have to come and take it?" the refugee, who asked to use a pseudonym, told AFP by phone from Greece where he illegally moved a few months ago.

Salman said he used to plant lentils, barley and black cumin on the 37 acres (15 hectares) of land he owns with his brothers, earning up to $12,000 each harvest.

He discovered through a post on social media that the rights to the land were being auctioned off.

"We were shocked," he told AFP. "This land was left to us by our ancestors and we want to pass it down to our children."

'Exploiting displacement'

Several other Syrians displaced from southern Idlib and adjacent Hama and Aleppo provinces told AFP that they too have had their plots expropriated.

Some learnt about it through social media advertisements run by the regime-affiliated Farmers' Union in Idlib or through acquaintances still living nearby.

In October, the Farmers' Union said that it was auctioning off the right to use and cultivate plots owned by Syrians "who don't reside in government-controlled areas".

Victims found they were being blamed for their misfortune.

The union said the original deed-holders were "indebted" to Syria's Agricultural Cooperative Bank (ACB), which offers loans to farmers -- including those who are now finding it impossible to settle dues from outside government-controlled territory.

The land owners who spoke to AFP all denied having outstanding payments.

"It's just an excuse," Salman said.

Other auctions are being organised by regime-linked local security committees, without any mention of outstanding debts, said opposition watchdog group The Day After and war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Assad's Russian-backed forces have over the past three years pushed deeper into Syria's last major opposition bastion in the northwest.

Their latest offensive in early 2020 forced nearly a million people out of their homes, according to the United Nations.

Only 235,000 have returned since a ceasefire took hold in March.

Grappling with a deep economic crisis compounded by Western sanctions, Damascus is looking to make use of fertile land to boost agricultural production.

Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have condemned the land expropriations in former rebel strongholds.

Authorities, she said, are "seizing lands illegally and in violation of international law".

AFP Syrians forced brutal Salman Syria's regime

Syria's regime auctions off land of the displaced

US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan

US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins

UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange

'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in

1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk

Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters