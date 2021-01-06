Markets
Hong Kong stocks fall in morning session
- The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.87 percent, or 239.31 points, to 27,410.55.
06 Jan 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break with losses Wednesday as profit-takers moved in following five days of gains while traders are also keeping tabs on the key senate runoff elections in the US state of Georgia.
The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.87 percent, or 239.31 points, to 27,410.55.
Machh massacre: Traffic chokes, business activity affected as protests continue in Karachi
Hong Kong stocks fall in morning session
US welcomes arrest of LeT's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi by Pakistan
US logs more than 3,900 Covid deaths in new 24hr record: Johns Hopkins
UK court to hear bail plea for WikiLeaks' Assange
'Don't leave me this way' sing Britons in Spain as Brexit kicks in
1.5 to 2.5pc growth projection: SBP identifies 2nd Covid-19 wave as downside risk
Trump says he will speak at Wednesday rally outside the White House
Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift
Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain
Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today
On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding
Read more stories
Comments