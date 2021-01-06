Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, is reportedly seeking zero rating for entire textile chain in the Textile and Apparel Policy 2020-25 to be considered by the ECC on Wednesday (Jan 6). The Ministry of Commerce, has proposed $ 900 billion incentives for the textile chain in five years.

"Tariff structure of entire textile and apparel chain including MMF and cotton based value-chains will be rationalized on priority followed by accessories and dyes and chemicals," the sources added.

Custom duty drawback rate of textile and apparel products will be reviewed taking into account additional customs and regulatory duties. Temporary importation schemes will be simplified in perspective of SMEs. Ministry of Commerce will ensure common warehousing, including indirect exporters in temporary importation schemes and pursue FBR to devise new temporary scheme to cater to fast fashion trends.

Ministry of Commerce in consultation with SMEs and large-scale industry will review provincial and other organization based taxes/ cess and provide recommendations to the Government to rationalize them to reduce cost of manufacturing. Federal taxes will be reviewed jointly with the FBR.

Ministry of Commerce will pursue to restore tax credit for investment under 65B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

The Textile and Apparel Policy is based on three scenarios. In the first scenario, textile exports will be $ 15.710 billion, second scenario, $ 18.927 billion and third scenario, $ 2.865 billion by 2024-25.

According to the Commerce Ministry's Textiles and Apparel Policy, sector contributes approximately 60% to total exports of Pakistan and 40% in industrial employment and encompasses distinctive and self-reliant value-added production chain from cotton to ginning, spinning, weaving, knitting, processing, finishing to apparel and home textiles.

The government approved first ever Textile Policy of the country in 2009 for 2009-14.

The second Textile Policy for 2014-19 was approved in 2015. These policies not only laid down a plan for five years (each) but also brought coherence among the various support measures and development initiatives of the government aimed at promoting and uplifting the biggest industrial sector of the country in post-quota scenario. During this period, a number of budgetary support schemes were introduced to provide level playing field to textile industry of Pakistan.

Previous Textiles Policies (i.e. 2009-14 and 2014-19) were formulated to enhance textiles and apparel exports to $25 billion and $26 billion respectively and set ambitious targets required to be met through support of fiscal measures.

However, these targets were not fully achieved due to delayed/no payments under the respective facilitation schemes and also due to non-allocation of funds for infrastructure development, vocational training, productivity and compliance related programs.

A Task Force on Textiles presented strategies for Textiles Policy 2020-25 to the Prime Minister of Pakistan in a meeting held on March 12, 2020 and secured in-principle approval of the Prime Minister with a direction to submit it for consideration of ECC of the Cabinet after incorporating views/comments of concerned public and private stakeholders.

Accordingly Textiles Policy 2020-25 was circulated among Ministries/Divisions and Textiles and Apparel Associations. With due consideration of comments received, Textiles Policy was revised and circulated again for final concurrence from the stakeholders.

Later on, on the advice of Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment a revised draft Textiles Policy was circulated to major Textiles and Apparel associations of Pakistan for views/comments and a virtual session was also organized. Comments received from the associations were analyzed and incorporated in the draft Policy accordingly.

Textiles Policy 2020-25 is further renamed as "Textiles and Apparel Policy 2020-25” considering inputs of the stakeholders.

Textiles and Apparel Policy 2020-25 is formulated in consultation with public and private stakeholders and it proposes interventions, not only limited to availability of energy at regional competitive prices and long term assurance thereon but rationalization of custom tariffs and taxation regime, simplification of temporary importation schemes, duty-free import of textiles and apparel machinery and spare parts, revision of custom duty drawback rates for value- added products, enhanced long term financing facility disbursements and scope, lower mark-up rates of financing schemes and long term assurance, restoration of tax credit for investment, setting up of state-of-the-art industrial cities and expo centres, revitalization of existing garments cities, establishment of combined effluent treatment and water recycling plants, pursuing zero rating of entire value chain, machinery and spare parts, focusing on research and development, product diversification, support for testing and accreditation.

The policy also stresses upon the need to formulate marketing and branding strategies to promote Made in Pakistan, facilitate international buying houses to establish offices in Pakistan and initiate mass level training programs especially for SMEs and women for skill development.

Further. Textiles and Apparel Policy 2020-25 encompasses an implementation strategy with a comprehensive roadmap to boost exports.

However, financial EDF allocations having equitable share for Textiles and Apparel value chain from the government along with necessary resources for the concerned wing of the Ministry of Commerce would be required for implementation of the proposed initiatives. Sectoral Councils and/or Executive Committees particularly for value-added sector will also be constituted to engage private stakeholders for policy implementation and monitoring in order to gauge the progress of outcomes as envisaged under the policy.

