Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday (Jan 6) will consider six agenda items of the ministries and divisions including the National Freight and Logistics Policy (NFLP) of Pakistan.

The ECC meeting to be presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh would consider and may approve the Ministry of Communication’s NFLP of Pakistan.

The meeting of the ECC would also take up a summary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training regarding supplementary grant of Rs2.268 billion to the HEC under the World Bank Project - Higher Education Professional Training Development in Pakistan (IDA Credit).

The ECC would also take up a proposal of the Ministry of Defense for release/transfer of funds to the Ministry of Defence as technical supplementary grant on account of purchase of spare parts support to the helicopters of government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The meeting would also take up textiles and apparel policy 2020-25 and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research’s proposal for provision of additional quantities of wheat to the KPK, the AJ&K, and the USC.

The ECC would be moved a summary by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for provision of infrastructure facilities, sewerage system and water supply system in Gulshan-e-Benazir Township Scheme (GBTS) at Port Qasim Authority, Karachi.

