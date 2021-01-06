Agri package not implemented due to Fakhar’s illness

ISLAMABAD: The federal government's agriculture package has not been implemented due to ill health of Minister for National Food Security& Research, Syed Fakhar Imam, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

At a recent meeting of Federal Cabinet, Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan drew the attention to the non-implementation of the agriculture package.

It was pointed out that despite the announcement, there had been no progress in the execution of the project.

"Minister for National Food Security & Research was given the responsibility to work out the modalities but he has been indisposed for some time," the sources added.

The Cabinet constituted the following Committee to work out the contours and modalities for Agriculture Package. Minister for Economic Affairs (Convener), Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Minister for States & Frontier Regions, SAPM on Parliamentary Coordination, SAPM on Political Affairs, Secretary Finance Division and Secretary National Food Security & Research Division. The National Food Security & Research Division will notify the Committee and provide secretarial support.

The Government of Pakistan had announced a fiscal package of over Rs 1200 billion in the wake of Covid-19 Pandemic. Out of this package, an amount of Rs. 100 billion had been earmarked for relief to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Agriculture Sector.

The Ministry of NFS&R had prepared a package of incentives for farmers in various agricultural sub-sectors, which is as follows:

1) Fertilisers: For the next Kharif crop (April to October 2020) a subsidy of Rs. 925 per bag to DAP and other Phosphetic fertilizers and Rs. 243/bag on urea and other nitrogen fertilizer had been worked out. The total amount of the subsidy was to be Rs37 billion. The subsidy scheme was to be implemented by the provinces and the amount was to be disbursed through scratch card scheme, already being implemented by the Punjab;

2) Reduction in mark-up subsidy-. A reduction in mark-up on the Agri-Loan of ZTBL from 18.4 per cent to 10% during the year 2020 for which the required subsidy amount was Rs. 8.8 billion.

3) Relief for poultry sector.

4) Subsidy on cotton seed for the up-coming Kharif 2020 recommended @ Rs. 1000/acre for 02 million acres (in Punjab and Sindh) at a total cost of Rs. 2.3 billion.

5) Subsidy @ Rs. 300/pack of pesticide meant for white fly was proposed. The subsidy was at the rate of Rs.300 per application at an average of 4 applications per acre to cover 5 million acres in Punjab and Sindh Province, which is around 80% of the country’s cotton area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021