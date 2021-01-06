ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business

International transport operators: FBR revises minimum requirements, conditions

Sohail Sarfraz Updated 06 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised the minimum requirements and conditions for transport operators engaged in the International Transport of Goods through Pakistan under the “Transports Internationaux Routiers” (TIR) rules.

The FBR has amended the Customs Rules 2001 through SRO 1433 issued here on Tuesday to revise the eligibility criteria of transport operators under the TIR procedure.

According to the revised rules, the following minimum requirements and conditions are to be complied with by persons for admission to the TIR procedure: Under the previous law, the transport operator should have a sound financial standing with audited bank statements and balance sheet for the last three years.

Under the new law, the transport operator should have a sound financial standing with certified bank statements and last audited accounts with filed returns.

In case of a newly-formed or converted entity to private limited, the applicant entity shall provide a certificate of sound financial standing and bank statement from recognised scheduled bank, along with a legal undertaking to provide audited financial statements of three years of registration, as a limited (ltd) company, after the completion of two years.

This should also include the entity’s existing tax NTN registration of the entity or its principal proprietor/applicant.

As per previous law, the transport operator should have to furnish a supplementary financial guarantee to the association in the form of bank guarantee of 15 million rupees or defence saving certificates of the equivalent amount.

Under the new law, the transport operator should have to furnish a supplementary financial guarantee to the association in the form of insurance guarantee (from an “A” rated insurance company) as given above in rule 689, of 15 million rupees or defence saving certificates of the equivalent amount in terms of clause (xxvi) of sub-rule (1) of rule 689 in favour of director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Pakistan Customs, Karachi.

Under the previous law, the transport operator should submit attested copies of valid registration and vehicle fitness certificate issued or validated by the National Highways and Pakistan Motorway Police.

Under the new law, the transport operator should submit attested copies of valid registration and vehicle fitness certificate issued by designated standard inspection facilities for validation by the National Highways and the Motorways Police.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

International transport operators: FBR revises minimum requirements, conditions

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long rift

Dawood seeks zero-rating for textile chain

Six agenda items including NFLP to be considered by ECC today

On basis of AT&C losses: PD accused of carrying out loadshedding

WB sees global output up 4pc in 2021, flags downside risks

Agri package not implemented due to Fakhar’s illness

Economy started to regain its pre-Covid trajectory in Q1FY21: SBP

Procurement of vaccine allowed by Cabinet

Setting up of additional accountability courts: PM wants quick disposal of corruption cases, SC told

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated ‘at all costs’: Commanders

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.