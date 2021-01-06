Pak, Afghan traders identify bottlenecks hampering trade ties

PESHAWAR: Traders and exporters of Pakistan and Afghanistan have identified bottlenecks that were hampering bilateral and transit trade including complicated regulations and procedures, strict policies and goods’ clearing processes and urged the Islamabad and Kabul to review policies to further improve mutual trade and economic relations between the two neighbouring countries.

They stated this during a joint meeting of Pak-Afghan traders, which held under the chairmanship of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour here at the Chamber on Tuesday.

SCCI Senior Vice President Engr Manzoor Elahi, former president Faiz Muhammad, former SVP Shahid Hussain, former vice presidents - Malik Niaz Muhammad Awan, Abidullah Yousafzai, Abdul Jalil Jan, Executive Committee Members Mujeebur Rehman, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ihsanullah, Aftab Iqbal, Afghan Consul General in Peshawar, Najeebullah Ahmadzai, PAJCCI Afghanistan Chapter President Khan Jan Alkozai, Afghan Trade Attaché Fawad Arash, a large number of traders from Pakistan, Afghanistan, exporters and importers were also present in the meeting.

The participants demanded the introduction of a visa free entry for the business community, making proper consultation with relevant stakeholders before implementation of the new Afghan Transit Trade Agreement. The participants furthermore proposed the launch of a joint bonded carriers system between Pakistan and Afghanistan to address the issues of transport.

Sherbaz Bilour while speaking on the occasion said the SCCI was making efforts to decrease Customs values on the rest of the Afghan imported items.

SCCI chief said that the business community and relevant stakeholders should be consulted before finalization and implementation of new Afghan Transit Trade Agreement.

He also suggested the visa free entry for the business community, strengthening linkages and effective collaboration and coordination between relevant departments/authorities of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Najeebullah Ahmadzai, Afghan Consul General in Peshawar on the occasion said that his country is fully committed to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

