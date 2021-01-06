JS Bank drives economic growth through remittance growth

KARACHI: Foreign remittances continue to play a significant role in the State Bank strategy for bolstering economic growth with inflows spiking by 17.49% YoY to $23.53 Billion in 11MCY20. JS Bank continued to play a major role in this endeavour and facilitated over a million transactions valued at over $823 Million during the year.

Building on its robust partnerships, JS Bank facilitated overseas Pakistani’s across the world, including the UAE, UK and GCC regions. The Bank has also been recognized by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for its leading role in driving home remittance.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO - JS Bank stated, “Our objective is to support the millions of Pakistanis abroad who need to get money to their family and friends in Pakistan in a simple, easy and convenient manner. We also strive to support the Government and the State Bank’s larger objectives of economic growth through buildup of foreign capital.”

Supportive government policies in terms of extension of reimbursement of TT Charges Scheme (Free Send Remittance Scheme) to small remitters by reducing threshold amount from $200 to $100 and increase in incentives was accredited as reasons for the increase in legal remittances as well. —PR

