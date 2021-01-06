Hyundai-Nishat will commence double-shift: CEO

KARACHI: The Hyundai-Nishat is going to commence a double-shift to boost its production by 100 percent during the first quarter of 2021.

This was stated by Hyundai-Nishat CEO Hassan Mansha, here on Tuesday.

Mansha said the country’s economy was on the path to stability and recovery, with LSM including the automotive industry playing its part and added that the acceptance and appreciation the Pakistani people have shown towards Hyundai has been nothing short of overwhelming. Therefore, he assured that Hyundai-Nishat had no intention of slowing down now and planning to boost its production by 100 percent through double shift during the first quarter of 2021. Moreover, he said Hyundai-Nishat was also investing in capacity enhancements which shall further increase its capacity by the end of second quarter of 2021.