FPCCI concerned over gas shortage to industry

Recorder Report 06 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has expressed serious concern over gas shortage and low pressure to the industries.

He has urged the Government and Sui Southern Gas Company to immediately restore gas supply with required pressure to overcome the supply and demand gap of energy. President FPCCI has said that disconnection of Gas to industry and Captive Power Plants will seriously damage the growth in export of Pakistan which after a long time and Covid-19 situation still grew by the rate of 18.3 percent in the month of December 2020. He said that the businesses and industries are already passing through un-conducive business conditions of high cost of inputs and poor deteriorating infrastructure. “Our export industry after COVID-19 was recovering fast but unfortunately due to interrupted gas supply, followed by increase in prices of petroleum products and electricity shut downs, the production of goods for export will suffer drastically”, he added.

Maggo said that the management of Gas Company has failed to respond to the apprehension by the industry for timely import of LNG. Concern is rising as both temperatures and gas pressure supply are dropping, while the Government and Gas companies understand that in the winter season Gas supply and demand does not match but measures should have been taken in advance resultantly the whole country is facing severe Gas shortage. The shutdown of industry due to gas crises will not only create unemployment but slowdown economic progress which has been achieved by the government with the remarkable efforts and visionary policies of the leadership, he added.

President FPCCI urged the government to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to industry to avoid closure of industry leading to interruption in this ongoing export.

