Exporters urged to tap global Halal food market

KARACHI: Asad Sajjad, CEO, Halal Development Council (HDC) Pakistan, said: “The global Halal food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics is at $255 billion in exports and presents Pakistani exporters with a tremendous opportunity to tap into.

Currently, our exports in this segment are a mere $2.6 billion which is only 1% of this opportunity. With a strategic focus on these export markets, we can certainly grow our exports. Modest fashion sector is another area where Pakistani exporters can expand into.” Muslims worldwide spent $2.02 trillion in 2019 on Halal lifestyle-related food, said Asad Sajjad.

Speaking at a seminar held at IBA along with HDC (Halal Development Council) Pakistan and in partnership with Dinar Standard, a US-based research, and advisory firm hosted a Pakistan launch event of the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report (SGIE) 2020/22.

