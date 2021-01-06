Political parties stand united on Kashmir issue: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said in the Senate that political parties may be locked in serious differences but they are completely united on Kashmir issue as the Upper House of the Parliament passed a unanimous resolution in condemnation of grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

“Parliament has practically demonstrated that we may have several serious differences over a hundred issues but we are one and united on Kashmir issue. We are on same page as far as our viewpoint and goal are concerned,” he said speaking at the Senate session in connection with Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day.

He said the joint resolutions passed by the Parliament of Pakistan (both Senate and National Assembly) are a manifestation of complete parliamentary unity on Kashmir issue regardless of political divide.

“We have to give a loud and clear message to our Kashmiri brethren and the international community—that we are one and the same—as far as Kashmir is concerned— that Pakistan will stand by the people of Kashmir till resolution of Kashmir dispute in light of the United Nations resolutions,” he said reiterating Pakistan's resolve to continue extending political, moral, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination.

India has deployed over 900,000 troops to suppress the freedom struggle and the voice of the people of Kashmir, but it will not succeed in breaking Kashmiris’ resolve and determination, he said.

“Allah willing, Kashmir will one day see the dawn of liberation,” he said.

“The entire Kashmiri nation has become sick of New Delhi's extremist Hindutva policies,” Qureshi added.

Every citizen of Pakistan is an advocate of Kashmiris' freedom struggle and he will continue this mission till resolution of the Kashmir issue, the foreign minister said.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs will bear fruit and Kashmir would soon see the dawn of liberation.

“It is our collective responsibility to support the people of Kashmir in their struggle for independence,” he said.

At the Senate session, the House unanimously passed a resolution condemning the grave human rights violations in IOJK.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar–ul-Haq moved the resolution which demanded an immediate release of Kashmiri activist and political leader, Asiya Andrabi, who is detained in Tihar Jail in India.

“International community and world bodies like UN have shown criminal negligence towards India’s atrocities in the occupied valley. They have been sitting as silent spectators for years and years and even decades. It’s high time they wake up to the plight of Kashmiris and play their role for the grant of the right to self-determination to the people of IOJK,” he said.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in Senate Sherry Rehman said the international community has made a promise of a free and fair plebiscite in IOJK. The right to self-determination is one of the most fundamental rights guaranteed by the UN, all international charters and by all the countries, she said.

“This is about reminding the international community of the important promise they have made and how they have turned away from that promise and how they do not see what is going on,” she added.

“What the Modi regime has done is actually unconscionable and unprecedented in the history of any nation. He has brought his violent, colonizing rule to an entire valley of people. From the use of pellet guns to blinding and completely crippling young people who come out on the streets to ask for their rights. Can the international community not see this?” Rehman said.

“We have had important reports from the UN, EU (European Union) and human rights organizations from all over the world, including India’s mainstream human rights organization, reporting on the level of impunity given freely to Indian occupation forces numbering over 800,000 to 900,000. They have made this beautiful valley into a valley of blood and tears. A valley of mass graves and illegal detentions, where you have people disappearing overnight, throttled by the guns and torture of the Indian military and security forces, who are protected by the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and The Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978 (PSA). Had this been anywhere else, the whole world would have objected,” Rehman added.

Musadik Malik, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Mian Attique Sheikh, Siraj-ul-Haq, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri among others took part in the discussion.

The House would meet again on Friday morning.

