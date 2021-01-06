Bullion Rates

KARACHI: Gold and silver rates in rupees per 10 grams prevailing in major cities on Tuesday (January 05, 2021).

================================== In rupees per 10 gram In Rupees ================================== KARACHI ---------------------------------- Gold Tezabi 24 CT 99451.00 Silver Tezabi 1200.27 ---------------------------------- HYDERABAD ---------------------------------- Gold 24 CT 99195.00 Gold 22 CT 90930.00 Silver 1160.00 ==================================