LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices....
Updated 06 Jan 2021
LONDON: The following were Monday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 1922.00 2013.50 7918.50 2023.50 17344.00 21034.00 2775.00 2000.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 1922.00 2013.50 7918.50 2023.50 17344.00 21034.00 2775.00 2000.00
3-months Buyer 1893.00 2016.00 7931.00 2042.00 17403.00 20735.00 2797.50 2045.50
3-months Seller 1893.00 2016.00 7931.00 2042.00 17403.00 20735.00 2797.50 2045.50
15-months Buyer - - - - - 20465.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 20465.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
