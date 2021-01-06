ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (January 05, 2021)....
Reuters 06 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (January 05, 2021).

=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
                                        TUESDAY          PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$)    160.30/160.40     159.90/160.00
Rupee/US$ (kerb market)                  160.20            159.80
Karachi 100-share Index               44,650.43         44,686.46
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm               99,451.34         97,994.25
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 31            Dec 17
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills                        7.1498            7.1202
Six-month bills                          7.2000            7.1701
12-month bills                           7.2900            7.2400
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on        Dec 31            Dec 16
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB                          98.8132           99.6467
Five-year PIB                   No bid recivied           99.2323
10-year PIB                     No bid recivied     Bids rejected
20-Year PIB                             95.2853           95.2853
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending                              Dec 24               PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves          $20,254.0m        $20,131.1m
Forex held by central bank           $13,150.9m        $13,216.2m
Forex held by commercial banks        $7,103.1m         $7,096.9m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index                       LAST               PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec                    0.7               0.8
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec                      8.0               8.3
Wholesale price index Dec
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec                    0.3               0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec                      5.7               5.0
Trade Balance Dec                           n/a               n/a
Exports Dec                                 n/a               n/a
Imports Dec                                 n/a               n/a
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR                             2020/21           2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions)               207,774,520       207,774,520
Per capita income                           n/a            $1,433
External debt (billion rupees)         17,000.0          15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees)          23.5 tr          22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth            1.0 pc           1.33 pc
Manufacturing sector growth                -5.4             5 pct
Services sector growth                     -0.6               n/a
Agricultural sector growth             2.67 pct            4.1 pc
Commodity producing sector growth           n/a               n/a
Average consumer price inflation       11.11 pc               n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP)              8.1 pc            5.8 pc
Trade balance (FBS July-June)        $-1,740 bn        $-1,673 bn
Exports                                     n/a        $147,000 m
Imports                                     n/a        $235,295 m
Current a/c deficit                       $792m          $2.97 bn
=================================================================
  • = Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics

Pakistan Economic Indicators

