Pakistan Economic Indicators
06 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (January 05, 2021).
=================================================================
DAILY INDICATORS
=================================================================
TUESDAY PREVIOUS
=================================================================
Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 160.30/160.40 159.90/160.00
Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 160.20 159.80
Karachi 100-share Index 44,650.43 44,686.46
Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 99,451.34 97,994.25
-----------------------------------------------------------------
CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Treasury bill auction results:
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 31 Dec 17
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-month bills 7.1498 7.1202
Six-month bills 7.2000 7.1701
12-month bills 7.2900 7.2400
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 31 Dec 16
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Three-year PIB 98.8132 99.6467
Five-year PIB No bid recivied 99.2323
10-year PIB No bid recivied Bids rejected
20-Year PIB 95.2853 95.2853
-----------------------------------------------------------------
WEEKLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Week ending Dec 24 PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Total liquid forex reserves $20,254.0m $20,131.1m
Forex held by central bank $13,150.9m $13,216.2m
Forex held by commercial banks $7,103.1m $7,096.9m
-----------------------------------------------------------------
MONTHLY INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Consumer price index LAST PVS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.7 0.8
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 8.0 8.3
Wholesale price index Dec
Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.3 0.9
Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 5.7 5.0
Trade Balance Dec n/a n/a
Exports Dec n/a n/a
Imports Dec n/a n/a
-----------------------------------------------------------------
ANNUAL INDICATORS
-----------------------------------------------------------------
FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520
Per capita income n/a $1,433
External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5
Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9
Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pc 1.33 pc
Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pct
Services sector growth -0.6 n/a
Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pct 4.1 pc
Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a
Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pc n/a
Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pc 5.8 pc
Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740 bn $-1,673 bn
Exports n/a $147,000 m
Imports n/a $235,295 m
Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97 bn
=================================================================
- = Provisional
SBP = State Bank of Pakistan
FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics
