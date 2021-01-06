KARACHI: Pakistan Economic Indicators - Tuesday (January 05, 2021).

================================================================= DAILY INDICATORS ================================================================= TUESDAY PREVIOUS ================================================================= Floating Interbank Rate (Rs/$) 160.30/160.40 159.90/160.00 Rupee/US$ (kerb market) 160.20 159.80 Karachi 100-share Index 44,650.43 44,686.46 Gold (Karachi) Rs/10 gm 99,451.34 97,994.25 ----------------------------------------------------------------- CENTRAL BANK AUCTIONS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury bill auction results: ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 31 Dec 17 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Three-month bills 7.1498 7.1202 Six-month bills 7.2000 7.1701 12-month bills 7.2900 7.2400 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction results ----------------------------------------------------------------- Cut-off yield (pct) at auction on Dec 31 Dec 16 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Three-year PIB 98.8132 99.6467 Five-year PIB No bid recivied 99.2323 10-year PIB No bid recivied Bids rejected 20-Year PIB 95.2853 95.2853 ----------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Week ending Dec 24 PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Total liquid forex reserves $20,254.0m $20,131.1m Forex held by central bank $13,150.9m $13,216.2m Forex held by commercial banks $7,103.1m $7,096.9m ----------------------------------------------------------------- MONTHLY INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Consumer price index LAST PVS ----------------------------------------------------------------- Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.7 0.8 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 8.0 8.3 Wholesale price index Dec Change mth/mth (pct) Dec 0.3 0.9 Change yr/yr (pct) Dec 5.7 5.0 Trade Balance Dec n/a n/a Exports Dec n/a n/a Imports Dec n/a n/a ----------------------------------------------------------------- ANNUAL INDICATORS ----------------------------------------------------------------- FISCAL YEAR 2020/21 2019/20 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Population (millions) 207,774,520 207,774,520 Per capita income n/a $1,433 External debt (billion rupees) 17,000.0 15,087.5 Domestic debt (billion rupees) 23.5 tr 22,649.9 Gross domestic product growth 1.0 pc 1.33 pc Manufacturing sector growth -5.4 5 pct Services sector growth -0.6 n/a Agricultural sector growth 2.67 pct 4.1 pc Commodity producing sector growth n/a n/a Average consumer price inflation 11.11 pc n/a Fiscal deficit (pct of GDP) 8.1 pc 5.8 pc Trade balance (FBS July-June) $-1,740 bn $-1,673 bn Exports n/a $147,000 m Imports n/a $235,295 m Current a/c deficit $792m $2.97 bn =================================================================

= Provisional

SBP = State Bank of Pakistan

FBS = Federal Bureau of Statistics