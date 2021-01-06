ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
THE RUPEE: Loss against $

BR Research 06 Jan 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, after markets closed, Pakistan Rupee lost value against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It also fell against Euro and SR in open market while remaining unchanged against AED. Globally US dollar found support as surge in COVID-19 cases and uncertainty about US elections in Georgia created demand for safer assets.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 40 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 160.30 and 160.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 40 paisas for buying and 25 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 160.20 and 160.45 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR went down by one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 195 and 196.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for buying and selling closing at 43.60 and 43.80 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.40 and 42.60 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 160.20
Open Offer     Rs 160.45
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 160.30
Offer Rate     Rs 160.40
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 160.20 and Rs 161.00 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 159.80 and Rs 160.50 respectively.

On the other hand, the rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound's buying and selling rates declined from Monday's closing of Rs 216.80 and Rs 218.50 to Rs 216.60 and Rs 218.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar remained firm against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs160.60(buying) and Rs 160.70(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs160.60(buying) and Rs 160.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 116,200 (selling) and Rs116,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

