World
UK PM Johnson plans COVID-19 testing for overseas visitors
- "We will be bringing in measures to ensure that we test people coming into this country and prevent the virus from being re-admitted," Johnson told a press conference.
06 Jan 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government would soon demand COVID-19 tests for passengers arriving from overseas to stop the spread of the virus.
The move would mean following a policy used in many other countries.
"We will be bringing in measures to ensure that we test people coming into this country and prevent the virus from being re-admitted," Johnson told a press conference.
Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security
UK PM Johnson plans COVID-19 testing for overseas visitors
COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan
Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders
South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker
Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month
Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Read more stories
Comments