Pakistan
38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad
- A spokesperson for Health Department said that 539 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the 24 hours.
06 Jan 2021
FAISALABAD: As many as 38 people were tested COVID-19 positive during past 24 hours, taking total number of active cases to 726 in Faisalabad.
A spokesperson for Health Department said that 539 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the 24 hours.
He said that so far 6,214 people had recovered from the disease since March 2019.
He said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, had been allocated for COVID-19 patients.
He said that at present, 111 patients including 34 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 32 including 3 confirmed patients had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.
Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security
38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad
COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan
Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders
South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker
Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month
Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Read more stories
Comments