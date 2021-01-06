ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad

APP 06 Jan 2021

FAISALABAD: As many as 38 people were tested COVID-19 positive during past 24 hours, taking total number of active cases to 726 in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for Health Department said that 539 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the 24 hours.

He said that so far 6,214 people had recovered from the disease since March 2019.

He said that total 635 beds, 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital, had been allocated for COVID-19 patients.

He said that at present, 111 patients including 34 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 32 including 3 confirmed patients had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.

38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Faisalabad

