40 more patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: As many as 40 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 9253 in the district on Tuesday.

According to health authorities, 9253 people were tested positive against around 104522 tests so far conducted in the district, out of them 8134 were fully recovered while 201 had lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion.

Out of 899 active COVID-19 patients, 43 are admitted in LU hospitals Hyderabad and Jamshoro, while 856 are isolated at their homes, officials said and added that an 8 percent positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases was recorded in the district.

The authorities urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it.

