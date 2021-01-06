875 fined for not wearing masks

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar Tuesday fined 875 persons for not wearing masks and sealed three restaurants over violation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On the directive of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration inspected bazaars on G.T. Road, University Road, restaurants and shops to ensure the implementation of corona SOPs.

During checking, the officers of district administration fined 297 persons over roaming in bazaars without wearing masks more than 410 transporters over violation of Corona SOPs. Similarly, 168 commuters were also fined over not wearing masks in inside BRT buses and stations.

During the crackdown on violators of SOPs, the administration also arrested the manager of Dilawar Transport Service and Shelton Residor while a private college situated on Ring Road was also sealed.

The administration has appreciated the management of Daewoo Express Service for implementation of the SOPs.