Pakistan
Bullion prices on Tuesday
- Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Tuesday.
06 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Following were the bullion prices in Karachi on Tuesday.
Gold Tezabi 24 CT Rs. 99451.00 (per 10 gram)
Silver Tezabi Rs. 1200.27 (per 10 gram)
Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security
Bullion prices on Tuesday
COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan
Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders
South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker
Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month
Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Read more stories
Comments