ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cabinet panel decides installation of weight machines on road

  • He has directed the district administration Swabi for not allowing the passage of silt and marble loaded trucks form Adina-Chota Lahore Road and should use alternative road for them.
APP 06 Jan 2021

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday said that branch roads would not be used for the transportation of minerals.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the sub-committee of cabinet constitution for resolution of roads and overloaded trucks related problems in Swabi, Mohmand and Buner districts here.

Beside, Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant on Minerals, Arif Ahmadzai, Special Assistant to KP CM on C&W, Riaz Khan, Secretaries Industries and administrative and police officers from Buner, Swabi and Charsadda also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that in consultations with the concerned Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers (DPOs) and other stakeholders only formally approved main roads would be used for heavy loads while weight machines would also be installed at sites to arrest the movement of overloaded trucks.

He has directed the district administration Swabi for not allowing the passage of silt and marble loaded trucks form Adina-Chota Lahore Road and should use alternative road for them.

The provincial minister said that for policy making consultations are continued with all stakeholders to not only continue their business and also secured roads and also facilitate the people.

Mr. Tarakai directed the authorities of Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PkHA) for provision of staff for 24-hour operating of weight machines in district Mohmand and also directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand for finalization of negotiations with marble association and lease holders as soon as possible.

The meeting was also briefed in detail regarding the negotiations of stakeholders by Deputy Commissioners and DPOs of various districts with stakeholders and their utilization in preparation of future line of action and policy making.

During meeting, the provincial minister also presented the policy of the Bank of Khyber (BoK) for provision of transport and marble cutting machinery for leaseholders, marble association and transporters on easy installments.

The policy would be finalized after final negotiations with concerned stakeholders.

The committee directed the Director General (DG) Minerals to present his recommendations regarding rules and regulations for lease allotment and load management after holding negotiations with stakeholders in upcoming meeting.

Shahram Khan Tarakai directed the early completion of the recommendations regarding load management on roads and sites to send the policy for approval to concerned forum as soon as possible.

Shahram Khan Tarakai Bank of Khyber Mr. Tarakai Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority DPOs

Cabinet panel decides installation of weight machines on road

COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters