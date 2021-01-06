FO isn’t going away soon

Willingly and unwillingly, the government is unable to get rid of furnace oil (FO). The fuel continues to grab hold of the oil marketing segment’s sales volumes as refineries continue to produce it. Also, the power sector dynamics like the ongoing gas crisis continue to bring the fuel back into the mix. Lately, furnace oil has again been driving the growth in petroleum consumption. In the ongoing year, furnace oil sales for 1HFY21 stood up by 38 percent year-on-year, while for CY20, the fuel’s growth December 2020 stood up 109 percent and 41 percent, year-on-year, and month-on-month, respectively. The fuel led the growth in overall petroleum sales by the OMCs, which grew by 16 percent year-on-year in December 2020, and by 12 percent year-on-year in 1HFY21.

Other key fuels – the retail fuels – have witnessed tepid growth in the recent month i.e., December 2020. Motor gasoline (MS) sales grew by 5 percent year-on-year and declined month-on-month by around 3 percent. High speed diesel (HSD) volumes were up 13 percent in December 2020 on a year-on-year basis but fell by over 22 percent versus November 2020. In 1HFY21, MS sales by the OMCs grew by 8 percent, while HSD grew by 13 percent year-on-year – showing that FO continued to lead overall growth.

The spike in furnace oil sales comes particularly from rise in the demand of the fuel by the power sector amid the ongoing gas shortage; while the tepid growth of the retail fuels can be attributed to winter taking over the country in December 2020 – thus lowering the economic activity, road mobility etc. relative to the previous months.

A look at overall CY20 volumes however show a falling trend for furnace oil over the years, where furnace oil volumes are at their lowest over the last decade at least. The declining trend in FO is offset by rising trend on motor gasoline (petrol) sales by the OMCs, while high speed diesel (HSD) volumes ebbed and flowed back to the similar levels over the decade.