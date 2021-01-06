Construction cost disruptions

Builders are concerned rising costs of construction would make housing less affordable and the government must intervene. There is no possible reason why government should restrict manufacturers from raising prices since price controls will open a huge pandora box of fresh problems that the government should take on.

Steel makers and cement manufacturers cite rising cost of raw material and inputs to be the primary cause of any price increases. Steel scrap prices (imported steel scrap is used domestically to make rebars and other steel products) in the international markets have come under pressure due to supply-side disruptions, port congestions, and shortage of containers leading to high freight. In fact, container spot prices are 1.5-4 times their normal rates across the world. That’s not just scrap prices but most commodities. (Read more: “Steel prices: No quandary”, Dec 22, 2020).

Coal prices which are major energy inputs for cement manufacturers are also headed north, though they have long ways to go to reach their highs during FY17-18 and have only increased since their rapid drop during peak-covid season as demand plummeted. With covid in the rear for many economies, demand recovery—as major coal consuming countries like China resuscitate industrial activity are leading to soaring prices.

Domestic manufacturers due to their visible increase in local construction demand are able to pass on the cost inflation to end consumers. But this is not an anomaly; when in fact prices across goods have increased. In Dec-20, though month-on-month inflation is down, against the month last year, prices are up 7 percent; and 20 percent compared to Dec-18. Construction input items indexed by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows a similar pattern — in Dec-20 they were up 4 percent (lower than general CPI) against Dec-19 but up by a significant 23 percent from Dec-18.

Individually, prices for building materials such as bricks and tiles, pipe fittings, paints and varnishes, glass sheets, steel bars and ceramics are all showing upward movement; some under more pressure than others, with significant increases registered since 2018.

Once supply disruptions recede—which is expected by April—cost-push inflation will likely diminish and manufacturers can make margins off of rising demand without raising prices too much and too often. Save for the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) launching multiple sector level probes into every price increase recorded by cement and steel makers, builders will just have to absorb the rising cost of construction. If there is cartelization as claimed by builders, there is a watch dog agency to tackle that after-the-fact.

For public sector infrastructure projects, the government should have the good sense to buy on contract directly from manufacturers for which they should get a better price than the retail market. As for the private sector, most construction taking place presently is the pent-up demand coming from stalled projects picking up steam as developers rush to utilize the government amnesty scheme. Though there is a lot of talk on the subject of low-cost housing, there is no news on “affordable” or “low-cost” housing projects being launched by private sector builders where margins for them may be thinner and end-consumers less flexible in absorbing higher prices. The real cause for concern will arise if builders actually dedicate their energies in designing affordable housing projects for the great middle class — particularly in the form of buildings and flats — where a persistent increase in the cost of construction will indeed be relevant and worrying.

Frankly, the real rub today will be felt by the individual home-owner building his first home from his savings. He will have to shuffle his budget as he tackles not only a higher cost of construction but a higher cost of basically everything he goes to buy in the market.