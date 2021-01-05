ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran issues Interpol arrest notice for 48 U.S officials including Trump, for Soleimani assassination

  • Iran has issued a "red notice" request for the arrest of President Donald Trump and 47 other American officials, through Interpol.
  • The individuals were identified on the basis of their role in the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani last year.
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Jan 2021

TEHRAN, IRAN: Iran has issued a "red notice" request for the arrest of President Donald Trump and 47 other American officials, through Interpol.

On Tuesday, Gholamhossein Esmaili, Iran's Judiciary spokesperson announced in a press conference that the regime has requested Interpol to arrest President Trump and 47 other American officials - identified for their role in the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani last year.

Esmaili told reporters that "The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime".

General Soleimani, Iran's top general who led the foreign operations wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (or the Quds Force), was assassinated on January 3rd last year, in an American drone strike in Baghdad, sanctioned by President Trump - an event that pushed the two countries to the brink of an armed escalation.

According to Agnes Callamard, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, this attack was deemed to be against the auspices of international law.

This was the second Iranian request for an international warrant for President Trump, and other U.S officials in the Pentagon and CENTCOM, with the first request predicated on "murder and terrorism charges" was rejected by Interpol in June - with the organisation stating that its constitution forbids it from undertaking “any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character”.

On Monday, in a ceremony in Tehran marking the anniversary of Soleimani's assassination, Iranian judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi stated that Trump should not be immune due to his political status, adding that "Fortunately, Trump’s presidency has ended. But even if his term hadn’t ended, it would be unacceptable to say someone shouldn’t be accountable to law due to his administrative position".

Iran President trump Quds Force US Iran tensions interpol

Iran issues Interpol arrest notice for 48 U.S officials including Trump, for Soleimani assassination

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters