ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,729 Decreased By ▼ -5.94 (-0.13%)
BR30 23,979 Decreased By ▼ -246.6 (-1.02%)
KSE100 44,650 Decreased By ▼ -36.03 (-0.08%)
KSE30 18,709 Decreased By ▼ -61.5 (-0.33%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Kaifa Group keen to invest in Pakistan’s mobile manufacturing sector

  • Back in June, the cabinet approved the country’s first-ever mobile device manufacturing policy.
Ali Ahmed 05 Jan 2021

Kaifa Group of Companies, one of the world's leading manufacturers in electronics products has expressed interest to invest in the mobile manufacturing sector of Pakistan.

The development comes against the backdrop of the new Mobile Manufacturing Policy introduced by the Government of Pakistan, as the company approached the Board of Investment (BOI), to express their intention.

Back in June, the cabinet approved the country’s first-ever mobile device manufacturing policy.

As per details, the policy has been prepared with objectives of technology acquisition and localization of mobile devices through local investment, Joint Ventures, Foreign Direct Investment etc, creation of 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, price reduction for consumers, increase in digitization through supporting 4G/5G technologies, development of efficient manufacturing eco-system, exports of competitively manufactured handsets and achievement of security objectives.

The major recommendations of the policy are as follows: (i) removal of Regulatory Duty for CKD/SKD manufacturing by PTA for approved manufactures under Input/Output Co-Efficient Organisation (IOCO) approved quota;(ii) removal of fixed income tax on CKD/SKD manufacturing of mobile devices up to $ 350 category;(iii) increase in fixed income tax on $ 351-500 category by Rs 2000 and $ 500 by Rs 6300 on CKD/SKD manufacturing; (iv) removal of fixed sales tax on CKD/SKD manufacturing of mobile devices;(v) PTA activation may be restricted to locally manufactured handsets imported formally as CKD/SKD kit (8517.1211) under IOCO quota and not under HS Code 8517.7000,ie, parts; (vi) in up to $ 30 category, words “except smart phones" to be inserted for CBU imports under 8517.1219 to avoid misdeclaration; (vii) R&D allowance of 3% to be given to local manufacturers for exports of mobile phones;(viii) mobile phones to be added to Appendix-C of Import Policy Order2016 to restrict their commercial import in used condition; (ix) Government to commit to ensure maintaining tariff differential between CBU and CKD/SKD; (x) local industry to ensure localization of parts and components as per roadmap; (xi) EDB to act as Secretariat of Mobile Phone Manufacturing Policy and ensure development of allied parts, components and devices.

Pakistan Mobile Device Manufacturing kaifa group

Kaifa Group keen to invest in Pakistan’s mobile manufacturing sector

Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders

South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker

Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters